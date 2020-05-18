BREAKING: Nigeria Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 216 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 6175.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

It said, “216 new cases of #COVID19; 74 in Lagos, 33 in Katsina, 19 in Oyo, 17 in Kano, 13 in Edo, 10 in Zamfara, eight in Ogun, eight in Gombe, eight in Borno, seven in Bauchi, seven in Kwara, four in FCT, three in Kaduna, three in Enugu and two in Rivers.

“6175 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1644, deaths: 191.”