Two bomb explosions have occurred in Mandirari Village in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosions occurred on Monday night around 8:38pm.

A security source told SaharaReporters that details of the actual casualties could not be ascertained yet but more than two persons were killed in the blast.

“There were two explosions in Mandirari Anguwan around 8:39pm this night,” he said.

