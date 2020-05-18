COVID-19: Buhari Urges State Governors To Partner PTF To Strengthen Fight Against Pandemic

Making this call during a virtual meeting with state governors on Monday, President Buhari, who revealed that the task force had briefed him on the next line of actions however, said that he directed them to partner with state governors.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged governors to work with the Presidential Task Force to help strengthen the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

He said “We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe."

President Muhammadu Buhari

 

SaharaReporters, New York

