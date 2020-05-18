A former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has said that he would not sell his cars as some critics have demanded, disclosing that he is in fact praying for more wealth to buy addition vehicles.

In a viral video, Melaye tells his critics that selling off his cars would not solve the problems of the country.

He said, "I am here to address some myopic intellectual stagnant individuals who have called on me that I should sell all my cars and houses and give to the poor as if that would solve Nigeria’s problems. Dino Melaye

"The truth of the matter is that if I sell everything I have, I will become poor and only the rich can deliver the poor. The poor cannot deliver the poor.

"I am not going to sell any of my cars, I am even praying for more wealth to buy more."

Melaye told his critics not to question his passion and love for automobile.

"I am Praying To Buy More," Dino Melaye Tells Critics Asking Him To Sell His Cars And Gift Proceed To Poor



— Sahara Reporters

Melaye had recently bought a 1977 corvette, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Limousine, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

He also boasts of two bulletproof cars worth N726m and a vintage car.