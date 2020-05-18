Kaduna Government Arrests Army General, Islamic Cleric For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Order

The officer, who was in full uniform, was arrested with three other passengers who had no face masks.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

Kaduna State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, said an army general has been arrested in the state for flouting the lockdown order.

Dikko said the officer, who was in full uniform, was arrested with three other passengers who had no face masks.

She said, “The general identified himself and said he was coming from Abuja and on official duty. 

“However, the court tried and convicted the other three passengers for not complying with the stay at home order and wearing face masks.”

The commissioner further said Yusuf Rigachukun, an Islamic cleric, and his son, were also arrested for flouting the lockdown order.

She said the court asked the cleric to perform community service by informing the public on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

