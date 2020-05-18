Lockdown In Kano Extended By Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the lockdown in Kano be extended by another two weeks.

Making this disclosure during the Presidential Task Force daily briefing on Monday, Chairman, Boss Mustapha, said that interstate travel ban was still very much active.

Revealing that President Buhari ordered a ban on all inter-state movements and a total lock-down in Kano State, Mustapha said, “Mr President has approved the following: The measures, exemptions, advisories, and scope of entities allowed to reopen under phase one of the eased locked down, shall be maintained across the federation for another two weeks effective from 12 midnight today (18th May, 2020 to 1st June, 2020). Boss Mustapha

“Intensifying efforts to ‘tell (communicate), trace (identify) and treat (manage)’ cases.

“Elevating the level of community ownership of non-pharmaceutical interventions; maintain the existing lockdown order in Kano for an additional two weeks; imposition of precision lockdown in states, or in metropolitan/high-burden LGAs, that are reporting a rapidly increasing number of cases, when the need arises.

“This would be complemented with the provision of palliatives and continued re-evaluation of the impact of the interventions; and aggressive scale-up of efforts to ensure that communities are informed, engaged, and participating in the response with enhanced public awareness in high-risk states.”



