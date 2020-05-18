Plateau Records First Death From COVID-19

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong on Sunday announced the first death resulting from Coronavirus in the state.

Lalong announced this during a media briefing on COVID-19 in Plateau at the Government House, Jos.

He explained that the patient died before the lab test for COVID-19 came out positive.

“As at today, we have successfully treated and discharged 10 infected persons, including the index case who have all been reunited with their families.

“The other 22 infected persons are still undergoing treatment and in stable condition. Sadly, one suspect, whose sample was taken, died yesterday before his result was returned positive,” he said.

He said the state had recorded more cases of COVID-19 that rose to 33, which had necessitated redoubling of efforts to checkmate community spread, by conducting contact tracing, isolating suspected contacts and treating the infected patients.

The governor said breaches at the interstate border was the major challenge the state was facing in its efforts to control the spread of the disease but added that they were engaging community members to block illegal routes.

“This has exposed the state to more dangers of COVID-19, as virtually all the cases we have recorded, originated from other states and were imported by people who defied our directives and entered the state at all costs. This is indeed sad,” he said.

He said to ensure better enforcement and compliance, the state government would enrol some of its civil servants on grade levels 10 to 14 for the exercise, while such action would also be replicated at the local government areas.

Lalong said the government had to review some of its guidelines on its lockdown due to concerns of about hardship and access financial institutions.

“With effect from May 17, 2020, the total lockdown will resume from midnight of every Sunday and be relaxed on Wednesdays midnight.

“This will henceforth be the pattern until further review. In other words, the total lockdown is relaxed on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; while Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays remain locked down,” he said.

He noted that the Faringada Market in Jos North Local Government Area had continued to defy all guidelines on social distancing and sanitation and posed a potent threat to the efforts at combating COVID-19, thus the market had been shut down.

The governor said the market would remain closed until the trade unions and the management of Jos North Local Government comes up with an acceptable model for regulation that posed no risk to public health and safety.

Lalong said the state had so far evacuated 601 Almajirai (Qur’anic education) pupils to their home states and had received 119 in the state, saying that only one of the returnees tested positive to COVID-19.

The governor condoled with the family of Rinji Bala, a 20- year-old University of Jos student, who was shot along Zaria Road on May 12, 2020, saying he had already ordered a probe while urging for calm for legal action.