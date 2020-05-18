Residents Of Borno, Adamawa, Others Cautious About Reopening As Coronavirus Concerns Linger

Residents in four Northern states of Borno, Zamfara, Adamawa and Gombe have expressed concerns about reopening the cities by the various state governments despite Nigeria yet to defeat Coronavirus.

Muhammadu Yahaya, governor of Gombe State, which has recorded high COVID-19 infection rates and was the centre of protests by patients left unattended to, said places of worship could be opened only when members wear face masks, keep social and physical distance, as well as maintain regular hand washing and use hand sanitizers.

He said they would train persons to ensure compliance in mosques and churches in the state. A men with a face mask on.

Esther Sati, a resident in the state however, told SaharaReporters that there was fear among the people about reopening.

She said, "Most people are saying that the only reason Yahaya is opening is because he wants to look like all is well in the state. There are many people that are still falling sick in Biliri and places like Akko because of the high population there.

"They are saying we should use face mask, did they provide it? Because I am a civil servant, I can afford to stay at home for a few more weeks to see how things go but people with businesses have to reopen. In some areas, they do not even believe in Corona."

In Adamawa, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has ordered the reopening of churches and mosques.

A reverend in one of the EYN churches in Yola, Bako Musa, said despite governments non-challance to basic concerns of the people, the church is providing sensitization so that it can reopen safely.

He said, "We cannot say because government is doing things prematurely then we will also relax, no. If anything happens, you will hear it faster because it is the church, so we are doing our best to sensitise our members who feel confident enough to come to church activities.

"Many people are afraid about coming back but we are following social distancing rule and wearing mask until further notice, we are also providing for those who cannot afford it."

In Borno State where the government has also announced an indefinite suspension of lockdown for COVID-19, Hyelduku Sunday said even though people were confident in the governor's abilities, there were still concerns.

He said, "If you understand Maiduguri well, you will know that it is mixed and it can be difficult to stay apart especially now that our muslim brothers are fasting.

"I don't know how social distancing will work. I want to believe the governor had good advice for reopening but let's wait and see."