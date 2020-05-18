Trial For COVID-19 Drug Has Started In Some States In Nigeria, Says World Health Organisation

Country Representative of the WHO, Fiona Braka, made this known on Monday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

The World Health Organisation has said that the solidarity trial for a drug to treat COVID-19 has commenced in some states in Nigeria.

Country Representative of the WHO, Fiona Braka, made this known on Monday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

In April, Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano states signed up to participate in the WHO solidarity trial to help find an effective treatment for Coronavirus in the shortest possible time.

Braka however, didn’t mention the states that have commenced the process.  WHO GettyImages

She said, “The solidarity trial is a large multi-country effort that is going on across several countries globally. We are picking up on that trial in Nigeria; some states have started while some are yet to start.

“The whole idea is that the large pool of information across countries will be systematically analysed at the global level, in addition to what is coming in from the other countries. Guidance will now be provided to countries on which formulation is more effective.

“These are not new drugs that we are trying but drugs that we already have available but are simply being repurposed for the intention of determining their effect on the coronavirus. We will keep you updated on what the timeline for the vaccine will look like. But we are still early in the process in collection of the data.

“Overall, we have relatively few cases of COVID-19 confirmed in infants, children, and those that get infected experience mild symptoms.

“However, recently, we have received reports from Europe and North America that have described a cluster of children and adolescents requiring admission to intensive care units with a multi-cystic inflammatory disorder which has some features similar to those of Kawasaki diseases and toxic shock syndrome.

“The case report has described the presentation of an acute illness encountered by hyper inflammatory syndrome that eventually leads to organ failure and shock.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Orders Detention Of Journalist, Family Members Over Poem Read On Radio
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Three Nigerians Stranded In Thailand Airport For Two Months Due To COVID-19 Lockdown
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News FIRS Chair Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Retires Nine Directors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Government Arrests Army General, Islamic Cleric For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad