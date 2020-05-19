EFCC Still Investigating Arrest Of Sharwama Seller Over N1,500 Sale In Benue

Ms Ato was arrested by an operative of the anti-graft agency in Benue after a misunderstanding with one of its personnel over the payment of N1,500 for the item.

by Saharareporters, May 19, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it was still investigating the indiscriminate arrest of Ms Mnena Ato, Managing Director and Chief

Executive Officer of Star Shawarma, over the sale of N1,500 Sharwama to one of its operatives in Benue State. 

Ms Ato was arrested by an operative of the anti-graft agency in Benue after a misunderstanding with one of its personnel over the payment of N1,500 for the item.

The EFCC operative, who patronised the Shawarma spot, ordered the arrest of Ato and two other persons over the transaction, which was not completed immediately. 

SaharaReporters had reported that the EFCC arrested and detained the woman before releasing her on administrative bail.

The EFCC had a week ago said it had commenced investigation into the matter with a view to placing appropriate sanctions on the operative if found guilty.

However, when SaharaReporters contacted the Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, he said the investigation was still ongoing.
He said, "Regarding the Benue woman arrest, the investigation is still ongoing."

SaharaReporters had reported how the EFCC arrested and detained Ms Ato before releasing her on administrative bail. 
 

