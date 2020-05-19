Lagos Records Two COVID-19 Deaths, Discharges Nine Patients

The Lagos State Government says it has discharged nine more COVID-19 patients, who have now tested negative to the contagion, following their treatment at the isolation facilities.
The Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @LSMOH on Tuesday.
The ministry also disclosed that it recorded two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 38.
It said, “Update as at 18th May, 2020, 74 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed.
"Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 2,640.
"Two #COVID19 deaths were recorded, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths to 38.
“Nine #COVID19Lagos patients; two females and seven males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital isolation facility to reunite with the society.”