Lagos Records Two COVID-19 Deaths, Discharges Nine Patients

The Lagos State Government says it has discharged nine more COVID-19 patients, who have now tested negative to the contagion, following their treatment at the isolation facilities.

The Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @LSMOH on Tuesday.

The ministry also disclosed that it recorded two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 38.

It said, “Update as at 18th May, 2020, 74 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ infection confirmed.

"Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 2,640.

"Two ‪#COVID19‬ deaths were recorded, bringing total number of ‪#COVID19‬ related deaths to 38.

“Nine ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; two females and seven males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital isolation facility to reunite with the society.”

