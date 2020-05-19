Nigerian Government Deploys Special Forces To End Herdsmen Attacks, Banditry In Plateau State

The Nigerian Government has deployed special troops to end insecurity caused by herdsmen attacks and banditry in Plateau State.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2020

According to Charles Ohwo, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal, who led the team on Tuesday, the 35 special forces arrived in the state on board NAF aircraft around 8:50am were moved to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state where they were received by the Commander, Air Commodore Eeimobo. O Ebiowe.

He added that they were part of the 94 special forces and 30 search and rescue personnel trained recently by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. 

“We have brought them here in Plateau to add to the security architecture of the state after graduating from their training.

“There are regiment and special forces personnel and they have additional competency in combat, search and rescue operation.

“Anywhere there is a crisis, including banditry, farmers/herders crisis, they are expected to quell the situation and then return to their base," Ohwo said.

