Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC

According to the report, Kogi submitted only one sample while Cross River submitted seven.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that Kogi and Cross River states have the lowest figures of samples tested since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country in February, 2020.

The two states are yet to record any positive COVID-19 case.

While Kogi has only tested one sample, Cross River has tested seven samples, all of which returned negative for COVID-19.  NCDC

This was contained in the May 18 situation report released by the NCDC on Tuesday.

According to the report, Kogi submitted only one sample while Cross River submitted seven. 

Lagos has tested the highest number of persons with 14,886 samples tested, followed by the FCT and Kano with 4,688 and 2,653 samples tested respectively.

Since Nigeria recorded its index case of COVID-19 in February, 2020, a total of 36,899 samples have been tested with 6,175 positive cases, 1,644 cases discharged and 191 fatalities recorded.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Trial For COVID-19 Drug Has Started In Some States In Nigeria, Says World Health Organisation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Trial For COVID-19 Drug Has Started In Some States In Nigeria, Says World Health Organisation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Federal Character Commission Commissioner-designate, Kolo, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Accuse Army Commander In Adamawa Of Making Life Difficult For Them And Family Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Kano Muslim Cleric, Sheik Dan Almajiri, Dies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Slams N60M Fine Against Keystone Bank, Convicts Bank Officials Of Financial Scandal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Yobe Chief Judge, Nabaruma, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Who’s The Next Yoruba That Northerners Will Use And Dump In 2023? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad