Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that Kogi and Cross River states have the lowest figures of samples tested since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country in February, 2020.

The two states are yet to record any positive COVID-19 case.

While Kogi has only tested one sample, Cross River has tested seven samples, all of which returned negative for COVID-19.

This was contained in the May 18 situation report released by the NCDC on Tuesday.

According to the report, Kogi submitted only one sample while Cross River submitted seven.

Lagos has tested the highest number of persons with 14,886 samples tested, followed by the FCT and Kano with 4,688 and 2,653 samples tested respectively.

Since Nigeria recorded its index case of COVID-19 in February, 2020, a total of 36,899 samples have been tested with 6,175 positive cases, 1,644 cases discharged and 191 fatalities recorded.

