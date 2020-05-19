Popular Christian Evangelist, Ravi Zacharias, Dies At 74

He was a leading figure among Christian apologists, a branch of Christian theology that defends Christian doctrines against objections.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2020

Ravi Zacharias, popular Indian-born Canadian-American Christian evangelist known for his role in defending Christianity, has died at 74.

Until his death in Atlanta, United States on Tuesday, Zacharias had been battling sarcoma. 

He is survived by his wife, Margie, daughters Sarah and Naomi, son, Nathan, and five grandchildren.

He won the Gold Medallion Book Award for his work, Can Man Live Without God? and published Christian bestsellers such as Light in the Shadow of Jihad and The Grand Weaver.

He won the Gold Medallion Book Award for his work, Can Man Live Without God? and published Christian bestsellers such as Light in the Shadow of Jihad and The Grand Weaver.

Zacharias founded Zacharias International Ministries in 1984 and launched a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors, who continue to speak, resource, train and address the questions of millions around the world.

Michael Ramsden, President of Zacharias International Ministries, in a statement said, "(Ravi) saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered.

"People weren't logical problems waiting to be solved; they were people who needed the person of Christ. Those who knew him well will remember him first for his kindness, gentleness, and generosity of spirit. The love and kindness he had come to know in and through Jesus Christ was the same love he wanted to share with all he met."
 

