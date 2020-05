Casual security workers at the University of Lagos have lamented the refusal of management of the institution to pay their five months salaries.

The workers told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that despite offering essential service and reporting to work everyday since January, they were being owed salaries without explanation.

"Despite all these and the lockdown, they still come work to perform their essential duties," a source said.

"Most of them are in trauma of hunger," the source added.