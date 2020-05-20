APC Deputy Chairman Accuses Party Leadership Of Violating Guidelines Ahead Of Ondo, Edo Primary Elections

Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North), Lawal Shuaibu, has accused the party's leadership of flouting guidelines ahead of the governorship primaries in Ondo and Edo states.

Shuaibu disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the process towards the two elections was shrouded in secrecy, which was in violation of the constitution of the party.

The statement reads, “With regards to Ondo and Edo primary elections, there is already absence of transparency.

"The regulations issued that will guide the processes are already in violation of Article 20 (v) on page 76 of the APC constitution as amended where only the National Executive Committee is the only organ that shall approve such guidelines and regulations which includes the mode of nominating our candidates.

"I am crying for APC inside me!”

