Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors

by Saharareporters, New York May 20, 2020

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, has shared more details about the 15 Chinese experts who came into the country in April.

Aregbesola says the Chinese experts came into Nigeria on a 30-day visa issued in Beijing and that they are still in the country because there is a restriction on travel occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke during the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He said, “Indeed, 15 Chinese nationals came into Nigeria on 8th of April. They are here on the bill of the CCECC, a Chinese company doing some works for us in Nigeria in conjunction with some Nigerian companies they agreed to support us in the effort to respond to the pandemic.

“At Idu isolation centre in Abuja, they participated in retrofitting and equipping the isolation centre. They equally worked on the Dome project that was handled by the NNPC Construction in conjunction with ThisDay.

“So, those are the locations in which they came to work, both in retrofitting the Iju facility and installing critical essential medical equipment.”

