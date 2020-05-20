BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Charles Uwakwe as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

Also dismissed from service were four other management staff of the council for various offences.

Uwakwe and two of the dismissed management staff were on 10th May, 2018 placed on suspension, while an investigative panel was constituted to probe the allegations of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against them.

The sacked NECO boss was alleged to have awarded a N25bn contract without the knowledge of either the Federal Ministry of Education or the governing board of the council and recruiting some staff without the knowledge of the appropriate authorities.

But in a letter dated May 11, 2020 signed by the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono on behalf of the Education Minister, Uwakwe was directed to hand over all government properties in his custody to the Acting Registrar of the Council.

“After due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some management staff of the Council, Mr. President in exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty,” part of the letter read.

Also, in another letter with reference NO: FME/S/1419/C.3/T/98, dated 11th May, 2020, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, it’s disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dismissal from service of four management staff for various offences.

They are Bamidele Amos Olure, Shina Adetona, Tayo Odukoya and Babatunde Aina.