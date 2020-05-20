BREAKING: Nigeria Records 284 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 284 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 6677.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said, “284 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 199 in Lagos, 26 in Rivers, 19 in Oyo, 8 in FCT, 8 in Borno, 7 in Plateau, 6 in Jigawa, 5 in Kano, 2 in Abia, 1 in Ekiti, 1 in Delta, 1 in Kwara and 1 in Taraba.

“6677 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria, discharged: 1840, deaths: 200.”

