Burundians Vote Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The country expelled the World Health Organisation representative in the country and three other officials for criticizing political parties for holding rallies.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

Burundians turned out to vote on Wednesday despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced many countries to ban mass gatherings.

The country expelled the World Health Organisation representative in the country and three other officials for criticizing political parties for holding rallies.

The battle is between the ruling party, CNDD-FDD’s, retired army general, Evariste Ndayishimiye, and the main opposition challenger, Agathon Rwasa, as well as five others.  Voters check the electoral register posted at a primary school in Cotonou on 17 May 2020 AFP /Yanick Folly

“The voting is really taking place smoothly and I voted for change but I am pessimistic about the counting of votes,” a voter, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters.

Chairman of the country’s electoral commission, Pierre Claver Kazihise, called for people to come out and vote peacefully saying, “We call on Burundians to vote in massive numbers and vote peacefully. We need good elections.”

The United Nations and the Africa Union harbour doubts as well, saying they were, “concerned about reports of intimidation and violent clashes between supporters of opposing sides”. 

If the election turns out to be uneventful, it would be the first peaceful democratic transition in the Central African territory, according to the news agency.

Not many international observers were allowed to monitor proceedings however, following demands that they be quarantined.

Burundi has recorded 42 positive COVID-19 cases and one death from 633 tests.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Resistance To Fulanisation: Lessons From Europe To The Yorùbá Nation And Others By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Makes U-turn, Exempts Doctors, Journalists, Others From Curfew
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad