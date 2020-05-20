COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers

The Kano State Council of Ulamas has spoken against the decision of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to allow mosques and churches to reopen in the state.

Head of the council, Ibrahim Khalil, while speaking on BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, said such step has to be taken with caution.

Khalil said Ganjude’s decision risks increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said had the government consulted with the Council of Ulamas, it would have told it to give priority to the health of the people.

Ganduje, had on Monday said Friday congregational and ‘Eid’ prayers would be held in the state while physical distancing rules would be obeyed.

Mohammed Garba, Commissioner for Information in the state, who made the disclosure, revealed that the measure was to bring a relief of 12-hour per week to the residents of the state as recommended by the Presidential Task Force.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the state Hisbah Board to hold a meeting with imams and deploy its personnel to Friday (Jumu’at mosques) across the state to ensure that worshipers comply with personal hygiene through maintaining social distancing, handwashing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and face masks.

“Government considers it convenient to allow the conduct of Eid prayers on the Sallah day in all the five emirates in the state during which restriction of movement has been lifted from 6:00am to 2:00pm under strict observance of safety and prevention protocols,” the commissioner stated.

