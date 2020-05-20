Enforce Curfews Strictly, Inspector -General Of Police, Adamu, Orders Officers

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, has asked policemen across the country to strictly enforce the curfew put in place as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.



Adamu, according to police spokesperson, Frank Mba, gave the order while speaking to Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police during a virtual conference on Tuesday.



Mba said, "The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu



"The conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customized security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The IGP, while evaluating security reports from various states commands, charged the Commissioners of Police particularly in states with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.



"The IGP also expressed concerns over reports bordering on human rights infractions between the public and personnel of the Force.



"He therefore called for mutual respect between the public and members of the Force and charged the strategic managers to place more premium on the supervision of police personnel under their watch."