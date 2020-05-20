Governor Wike Alleges Plot To Declare State Of Emergency In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that there were plans by some persons to cause breakdown of law and order so as to force the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

In a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, the Rivers Government alleged that these persons attempted to declare state of emergency in the state since 2015 but did not succeed because of God’s intervention.

The statement said the same persons did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 governorship election results were not announced but also failed.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State

It reads, “These persons whose attempts to declare state of emergency in the state since 2015 have never succeeded because of God's intervention.

“They did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 governorship election results were not announced but also failed.

“As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for presidential and vice-presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the state is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, states like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the state from COVID-19.

“Here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a state of emergency because they want to acquire power.

“We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our state. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the state.

“We are aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.

“After their clandestine meetings, they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.”

“All patriotic Rivers State indigenes are hereby placed on alert to resist the devilish plans of these unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the state to cause confusion.”