Group Tackles Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Over Suspension Of Journalist Who Demanded Unpaid Salaries

Recall that the Imo Government had suspended Mrs Ottih indefinitely for using Facebook to request for her salary after an official report claimed that her action was an “embarrassment” to the government.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

A group, Young Citizens of Nigeria, has asked the Imo State Government to reexamine the basis for the indefinite suspension of journalist, Vivian Ottih.

This was contained in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Augustine Nwaobi, which was signed by Chairman, Comrade Ekene Okonkwo.

In the statement, YCN advised the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma to thread cautiously on issues of public importance, adding that the suspension of the chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists over the request for the payment of three months salaries was totally bad for the image of the state.

Recall that the Imo Government had suspended Mrs Ottih indefinitely for using Facebook to request for her salary after an official report claimed that her action was an “embarrassment” to the government. 


 

The statement reads, "We consider it rather antithetical for the  government of Uzodinma that had enjoyed massive media support to clampdown on a senior editor of commendable records.

"Imo governor should know that his decision to stop the work of the NAWOJ chairperson is an attack on every journalist in the state, by extention, it's a confrontation against the entire media industry, probably aimed at silencing members of the fourth estate of the realm.

"We therefore call on the governor to address the issue raised amicably in a way that will foster the delivery of free press. He should know that a matter that affects a journalist anywhere in the world is of global concern, hence the need to manage it with wisdom, and not the recalcitrant haste that greeted the Ottih's demand.

"Before the issue begins generating negative reactions worldwide, we urge Imo governor to do the needful by cancelling the indefinite suspension previously slammed on Vivian Ottih. The governor should understand that as a senior editor,  the chairperson was instinctively mandated to speak for NAWOJ and shouldn't be punished for being a good leader."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: FAAN Announces Reduction In Staff Salary From May
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Curfew: IGP Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Bars Journalists, Doctors, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad