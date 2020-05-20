Lagos Discharges 17 COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Wednesday said 17 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after testing negative twice consecutively.

The ministry disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle, @LSMOH.

It said the discharged patients were six females and 11 males, stating that seven of the affected persons were released from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from LUTH Isolation Centre and four from Gbagada Isolation Centre.

The tweet reads, “17 ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; 6 females and 11 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, Gbagada and LUTH isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from LUTH and 4 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to ‪#COVID19‬ in two consecutive readings.”

This brings to 649 the total number of discharged cases in Lagos.