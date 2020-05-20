NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor

"Any attempt by Yahaya Bello to collect loan or use the state's monthly allocation to bribe the Election Petition Tribunal judges as already set in motion, will be a great disservice not only to the people of Kogi State but Nigeria at large."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

Civil right organisation, Nigerian Integrity Movement, has raise the alarm over plans to induce the Election Tribunal judges in Kogi State to subvert the wheel of justice in their judgement in respect of the 2019 governorship election.             

In a statement by Mr Kayode Esan, National Coordinator of the group, NIM said, "The approval of N2bn loan by the Kogi State House of Assembly for Governor Yahaya Bello for no specific purpose at a time when he is awaiting the validation of his mandate by the Election Petition Tribunal is a huge attempt to coerce the judges into accepting bribe to miscarry justice.

"Any attempt by Yahaya Bello to collect loan or use the state's monthly allocation to bribe the Election Petition Tribunal judges as already set in motion, will be a great disservice not only to the people of Kogi State but Nigeria at large. 

"Any financial institution in Nigeria or abroad in this impending devious business of giving loan to bribe the Election Petition Tribunal judges who have proven to be men of integrity so far, will regret such action sooner that later. 

"I advice Yahaya Bello to play according to the rules for once and stop his evil plot against the collective will of greater number of the people of Kogi State."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

