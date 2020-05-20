Ondo Doctors Suspend Proposed Strike, Give Government More Time To Clear Outstanding Salaries

The doctors accused the state government of using “divide and rule" tactics by owing some of them three months wages while others were being owned four to six months salaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

Doctors at the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital in Ondo State have suspended plans to embark on a strike over the non-payment of their salary arrears.

The doctors accused the state government of using “divide and rule" tactics by owing some of them three months wages while others were being owned four to six months salaries.

SaharaReporters gathered that the decision to suspend the strike was made known at the end of an “emergency congress” by the doctors on Wednesday. 

Shittu Abiola, Acting President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the state, hinted that the state government had met some of their demands hence the decision to call off the planned strike. 

Abiola said government had paid them their accumulated arrears for 2019 as part of its readiness to clear all outstanding salaries of doctors.

He said, “Today, we rose from our congress with the following resolutions: That the intended industrial action be suspended for now.

“That our salaries henceforth be made regular and paid as at and when due, with May 2020 salary paid on or before 7th June 2020.

“That the new hazard allowance for health workers (50 per cent of basic salary) be paid at the end of May as promised at the meeting with the Head of Service (HoS) on April 30, 2020.

“Immediate reconciliation and payment of the salaries of the newly employed medical officers who resumed in March but were excluded from March and April remunerations.

“That September 2019 arrears and January 2020 shortfall be paid on or before July 31, 2020.”  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Doctors In Ondo State Protest Non-payment Of Salaries, Threaten To Embark On Strike Action 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had approved that all health workers in the state be paid 50 per cent of their consolidated basic salaries as hazard allowance.

The governor also added that all health workers providing services at the Infection Disease Hospital and isolation centres would get an additional 20 per cent of their 50 per cent as special risk allowance.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Resistance To Fulanisation: Lessons From Europe To The Yorùbá Nation And Others By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Makes U-turn, Exempts Doctors, Journalists, Others From Curfew
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad