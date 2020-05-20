Ondo Doctors Suspend Proposed Strike, Give Government More Time To Clear Outstanding Salaries

Doctors at the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital in Ondo State have suspended plans to embark on a strike over the non-payment of their salary arrears.



The doctors accused the state government of using “divide and rule" tactics by owing some of them three months wages while others were being owned four to six months salaries.

SaharaReporters gathered that the decision to suspend the strike was made known at the end of an “emergency congress” by the doctors on Wednesday.

Shittu Abiola, Acting President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the state, hinted that the state government had met some of their demands hence the decision to call off the planned strike.

Abiola said government had paid them their accumulated arrears for 2019 as part of its readiness to clear all outstanding salaries of doctors.

He said, “Today, we rose from our congress with the following resolutions: That the intended industrial action be suspended for now.

“That our salaries henceforth be made regular and paid as at and when due, with May 2020 salary paid on or before 7th June 2020.

“That the new hazard allowance for health workers (50 per cent of basic salary) be paid at the end of May as promised at the meeting with the Head of Service (HoS) on April 30, 2020.

“Immediate reconciliation and payment of the salaries of the newly employed medical officers who resumed in March but were excluded from March and April remunerations.

"That September 2019 arrears and January 2020 shortfall be paid on or before July 31, 2020."

Earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had approved that all health workers in the state be paid 50 per cent of their consolidated basic salaries as hazard allowance.

The governor also added that all health workers providing services at the Infection Disease Hospital and isolation centres would get an additional 20 per cent of their 50 per cent as special risk allowance.

