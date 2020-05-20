Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus

The number of staff members of one company in Ibadan, Oyo State, who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 63.

Governor Seyi Makinde in a statement on Wednesday named the company as iSON Xperiences, a customer service provider in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.

Makinde had first announced on Saturday, May 16, that 30 staff members from the organisation tested positive.

Eight more also tested positive for the disease from the same organisation on Sunday, May 17, while another 19 positive cases were recorded on Monday, May 18.

The governor said an additional six members of staff from the organisation also tested positive on Tuesday, May 19.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for six suspected cases came back positive. All six cases are from the same organisation, iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 143.

“The company remains shut and will be decontaminated. The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company.”

