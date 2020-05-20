PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus

There is freedom of speech and government cannot gag any pastor, though we men of God have to be careful of what we say

by Saharareporters, New York May 20, 2020

The Chairman, Lagos chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Sola Ore, on Tuesday, reacted to calls for sanction of Nigerian pastors making unfounded claims about the Coronavirus pandemic.

The latest of such controversial claims was made by David Ibiyeomie, founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, who said the coronavirus is a scam.

Ibiyeomie, in a sermon on Sunday which went viral, said Nigeria doesn’t have the virus and even if it does, the figures released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control was fake.

According to him, COVID-19 is rubbish and the government is merely using the deadly disease to embezzle funds. He added that Malaria had killed more Nigerians than coronavirus. Ibiyeomie’s comments have attracted condemnations from Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Bishop Ore said, “There is freedom of speech and government cannot gag any pastor, though we men of God have to be careful of what we say and we have the freedom of speech.

“On the part of those that make unverified comments, the onus is on the government to call these people and find out where they got the information. I am sure such a person wouldn’t have spoken without getting his fact; he must have heard something from somewhere.

“You have to be sure of your facts before you speak. Also, the government should be transparent and sincere with the public.”

Speaking on whether churches should be opened now, the bishop said, “Churches may not open once and allow thousands to worship together. Opening of churches should be done in phases of two or three weeks.

“The church is a place of healing and comfort. We need to come together, iron sharpeneth iron, there is a need for fellowship.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have Received Four Potential COVID-19 Cure Submissions From Nigerians —NAFDAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have Received Four Potential COVID-19 Cure Submissions From Nigerians —NAFDAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Curfew: IGP Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Bars Journalists, Doctors, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad