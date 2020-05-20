Police In Oyo Allegedly Force Man To Transfer N50,000 To Officer's Account Without Committing Offence

Clenent said he was arrested at about 12:00pm on Friday May 15, 2020 at Jobele Afijio Local Government Area of the state while taking a stroll with his brother.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

A young man named Oyetunji Omotayo Clement has narrated how some policemen attached to the Oyo State Criminal Investigation Department forced him to transfer the sum of N50,000 to the bank account of one of them from his own without committing any offence.

Clenent said he was arrested at about 12:00pm on Friday May 15, 2020 at Jobele Afijio Local Government  Area of the state while taking a stroll with his brother.

According to him, the policemen ordered him into their vehicle and whisked him to Iyaganku Police Station in Ibadan alongside other people randomly arrested on the road.

He said he was beaten up by the six policemen when he demanded to know his offence. 

Clement said he was asked to write a statement upon arriving Iyaganku Police Station but he declined and insisted that he had not committed any offence.

He said, "The policemen said I should write that there was a robbery incident in my area and that was why they came to arrest us but I told them I could not write what I did not do." 

He narrated that his refusal to write the statement compelled the officers to change their tactics and demanded for N100,000 before they released him.

He said the police collected his mobile phone and used the app to check his account balance and discovered that he had N27,000.

Clement said, "When they collected my  phone and found out that I had N27, 000, they said if the money was not complete that I will rot in the cell.

"They did not allow me call my parents but I managed to call one of my friends and he helped me with the remaining N23,000 and I transferred N50,000 to their account. 

"They even went to withdraw it before releasing me. I had to trek home after they released me around 8:45pm." 

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that Clement transferred the sum of N50,000 from his Eco Bank account to the First Bank account (3101979385) belonging to one of the policemen.

When contacted by our correspondent, the Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi, denied knowledge of the incident but promised to investigate the matter and get to the root of it.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Makes U-turn, Exempts Doctors, Journalists, Others From Curfew
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Curfew: IGP Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Bars Journalists, Doctors, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Enforce Curfews Strictly, Inspector -General Of Police, Adamu, Orders Officers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Police Accused Of Cover-up As Man Kills Co-tenant In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Recover 11 Stolen Cows From Detained Councillor In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad