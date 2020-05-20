Police In Oyo Allegedly Force Man To Transfer N50,000 To Officer's Account Without Committing Offence

A young man named Oyetunji Omotayo Clement has narrated how some policemen attached to the Oyo State Criminal Investigation Department forced him to transfer the sum of N50,000 to the bank account of one of them from his own without committing any offence.

Clenent said he was arrested at about 12:00pm on Friday May 15, 2020 at Jobele Afijio Local Government Area of the state while taking a stroll with his brother.

According to him, the policemen ordered him into their vehicle and whisked him to Iyaganku Police Station in Ibadan alongside other people randomly arrested on the road.

He said he was beaten up by the six policemen when he demanded to know his offence.

Clement said he was asked to write a statement upon arriving Iyaganku Police Station but he declined and insisted that he had not committed any offence.

He said, "The policemen said I should write that there was a robbery incident in my area and that was why they came to arrest us but I told them I could not write what I did not do."

He narrated that his refusal to write the statement compelled the officers to change their tactics and demanded for N100,000 before they released him.

He said the police collected his mobile phone and used the app to check his account balance and discovered that he had N27,000.

Clement said, "When they collected my phone and found out that I had N27, 000, they said if the money was not complete that I will rot in the cell.

"They did not allow me call my parents but I managed to call one of my friends and he helped me with the remaining N23,000 and I transferred N50,000 to their account.

"They even went to withdraw it before releasing me. I had to trek home after they released me around 8:45pm."

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that Clement transferred the sum of N50,000 from his Eco Bank account to the First Bank account (3101979385) belonging to one of the policemen.

When contacted by our correspondent, the Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi, denied knowledge of the incident but promised to investigate the matter and get to the root of it.

