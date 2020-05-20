President Buhari Condoles With General Diya Over Wife's Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, over the death of his wife, Deborah, praying that God comforts the family.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged and counselling many.

The President prayed that her soul of will find rest in God.

