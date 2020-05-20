President Buhari Condoles With General Diya Over Wife's Death

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged and counselling many.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, over the death of his wife, Deborah, praying that God comforts the family.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged and counselling many.

The President prayed that her soul of will find rest in God.

See Also News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC, PDP Announce Dates For Primary Elections In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Curfew: IGP Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Bars Journalists, Doctors, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad