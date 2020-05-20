Residents Of Dapchi Flee To Other Communities After Devastating Boko Haram Attack

During the attack, the insurgents burnt down many structures and cars in the community.

by Saharareporters, New York May 20, 2020

Residents of Dapchi in Yobe State are fleeing to other communities following Monday’s attack on the town by Boko Haram terrorists.

A resident, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they feel unsafe and decided to relocate to other areas.

He said the recent attack was the second one in the last three months.

According to an eyewitness, troops of the Nigeria Army repelled the fighters in a shootout, killing eight of them. 

He said, “They arrived with three gun trucks to Dapchi town the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area. This is the second time they are coming in three months.  See Also Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Hospital And District Head’s Palace In Dapchi During Attack On Community 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“The Nigerian Army repelled them and as they ran out of the town, Air Force gunned them down, killing eight inside the truck.

“Going by the trend of thier attack in which they hardly leave corpses behind, this one shows they were badly injured. No civilian casualty as most of the community members excaped in the evening to the bush."

 

Saharareporters, New York

