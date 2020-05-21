BREAKING: Lagos Records Four COVID-19 Deaths

They bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 42.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

Four more patients have died from Coronavirus in Lagos State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Thursday via Twitter.

He said, “199 new COVID-9 cases were confirmed in Lagos. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Lagos to 2970.

“Additional 17 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 649.

“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42.”

