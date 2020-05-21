COVID-19: Bayelsa Government Commends Ooni Of Ife On Locally-made Fumigator

Diri gave the commendation when a delegation from the monarch presented two locally fabricated motorised modular fumigators to the state government in Government House, Yenagoa.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2020

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has commended the innovative drive of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, towards combating the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Konbowei Benson, noted that the country could attain greatness if only its leaders could grow and patronise local industries for internal and external consumption.

In a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor described the virus as an invisible enemy that can be defeated through collective effort. 

Diri expressed appreciation to the Ooni for considering Bayelsa as one of the first states to benefit from the locally fabricated machines.

The Ooni, who was represented by Oba Awosunle Babatunde, the Elejesi of Ife Kingdom, said the reason behind the donation was part of his resolve to collaborate with state governments in the country to defeat a common enemy.

Oba Ogunwusi, who spoke through the Palace Director in charge of Communication, Mr Moses Olafare, said Nigeria needed to be proactive and innovative in the battle against a global threat to life rather than waiting for the government to do it alone.

The monarch explained that the motorised fumigator was locally fabricated by young engineers sourced by him and that the materials used were all from Ile-Ife.
 

