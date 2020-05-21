Lawyer Of Man Unlawfully Detained By DSS For Purchasing SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter Asks Security Agency To Pay N10m Compensation Within 24 Hours

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Asaba had ordered the DSS to pay Okolie N10m for illegally detaining him for 10 weeks after purchasing the SIM card at a MTN outlet.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

Anthony Okolie, the businessman, who was detained by the Department of State Services for using a SIM card previously owned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, has asked the secret police to pay him N10m as ordered by a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, last week.

In a letter signed by his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, and addressed to the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, Okolie asked to be paid the money within 24 hours. 

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Asaba had ordered the DSS to pay Okolie N10m for illegally detaining him for 10 weeks after purchasing the SIM card at a MTN outlet. 

The letter reads, “We have been instructed by our client to recover the said debt of N10, 000, 000 from you. You are therefore requested to forward your cheque to us forthwith in settlement of the judgment debt.

“Take notice that unless we receive our cheque in settlement within 24 hours after the receipt of this letter, we shall have no choice but to take all steps available under the law to recover the said sum.

“This will include but will not be limited to instituting contempt proceedings against you and going after assets of your establishment. We are certain that you will want to avoid the costs and embarrassment which our next course of action will entail and we hope that good counsel will prevail.”

