Lockdown: Group Scores Bayelsa Government Low On Enforcement Of Order

The Bayelsa State Civil Society COVID-19 Situation Room has described the state government's implementation of the lockdown order as "poor".

The group made its position known in a statement signed by the CISCOV-19 Convener and Co-convener, Robinson Kuroghobogha and Dise Ogbise.

It noted that the relatively low infection rate in the state might have been responsible for the government's not-too-pleasant attitude to the implementation of the lockdown measures.

The CISCOV-19 Situation Room said that given the steady rise of confirmed cases nationally, "it would not be advisable for the state to continue to take the risk of relaxing its response measures".

The group said this caution had become imperative because Bayelsa's neighbouring states, Rivers and Delta, had continued to register confirmed cases.

It reminded the state COVID-19 Task Force and Implementation Committee to implement the recommendations by civil society.

The civil society highlighted such issues to include the implementation of lockdown, coordination and communication, palliative measures, public health measures and security.

The group said, "These recommendations, which represent the position of citizens, would enhance the response to the virus in the state."

It commended all health personnel and other frontline workers for their "invaluable efforts" in the fight against the virus.

