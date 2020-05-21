N4.3bn: Ondo Lawmakers Confirm Receipt Of Documents, Embark On Recess

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Edamisan Ademola, acknowledged the receipt of the documents on Thursday during plenary.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have confirmed receiving documents of transactions on the N4.3bn uncovered in a ‘secret’ account with Zenith Bank.



Recall that the Assembly summoned the Commissioner for Finance in the state, Wale Akinterinwa, and the Account-General, Mr. Olaolu Akindolire, to furnish the lawmakers with the financial documents on transactions on the account.  Ondo State House of Assembly google

Edamisan said the Assembly will not relent in its investigation and will make sure the documents were properly scrutinized.

According to him, findings of the committee will be relayed to members of the parliament after proper investigation.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, also confirmed receipt of the documents.

The lawmakers after the plenary immediately went on a month recess.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

