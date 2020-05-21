Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 339 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 7016.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

 

The agency said, “339 new cases of ‪#COVID19; 139-Lagos, 28 in Kano, 28 in Oyo, 25 in Edo, 22 in Katsina, 18 in Kaduna, 14 in Jigawa, 13 in Yobe, 13 in Plateau, 11 in FCT, 8 in Gombe, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Bauchi, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Delta, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Adamawa.

“7016 cases of ‪#COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1907, deaths: 211.”

SaharaReporters, New York

