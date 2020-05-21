Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 339 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 7016.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.
The agency said, “339 new cases of #COVID19; 139-Lagos, 28 in Kano, 28 in Oyo, 25 in Edo, 22 in Katsina, 18 in Kaduna, 14 in Jigawa, 13 in Yobe, 13 in Plateau, 11 in FCT, 8 in Gombe, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Bauchi, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Delta, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Adamawa.
“7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 1907, deaths: 211.”
339 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 21, 2020
139-Lagos
28-Kano
28-Oyo
25-Edo
22-Katsina
18-Kaduna
14-Jigawa
13-Yobe
13-Plateau
11-FCT
8-Gombe
5-Ogun
4-Bauchi
4-Nasarawa
3-Delta
2-Ondo
1-Rivers
1-Adamawa
7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1907
Deaths: 211 pic.twitter.com/tSmPZvB7gs