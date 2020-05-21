NIWA Clashes With Lagos Lawmakers Over Regulation Of Dredging Activities

The Lagos State House of Assembly had, in a bid to challenge the regulatory powers of NIWA, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate and make recommendations on dredging activities in the state

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2020

The unending face-off between the National Inland Waterways Authority and Lagos State Government over dredging activities has taken a new dimension after the agency kicked against attempts by the Lagos State

House of Assembly to stop it from regulating the sector in the state, especially on waterways.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had, in a bid to challenge the regulatory powers of NIWA, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate and make recommendations on dredging activities in the state, a development NIWA considers a breach of its mandate as spelt out by the law.

Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu NIWA

In a letter to the state government that was copied to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George

Moghalu, called on the Lagos lawmakers to stop interfering in its regulation of dredging activities in the state.

Moghalu drew the attention of the Lagos State Government to the extant laws on Minerals and Mining Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which clearly states that where issues are arising from the operations of any licenced operator of the Federal Government, Section 141 of the Act and sections 15, 16 and 17 of the regulation made pursuant to the above Act has made copious provision for its resolution.

He further informed the state government that a ruling of the Court of Appeal in Mining Cadastral Office vs Petroleum and Transport Investment LTD and another (2018) LPEIR 46046, which cleared the air on the vexed issue, further recognises waterway use permit exclusively within the ambit of NIWA.

He said, “May I, in simple words, emphasise that matters within the exclusive list of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are outside the legislative competence of the state government as they are within the competence of the National Assembly.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Alleges Plot To Declare State Of Emergency In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Alleges Plot To Declare State Of Emergency In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Resistance To Fulanisation: Lessons From Europe To The Yorùbá Nation And Others By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs COVID-19 Remedy: Madagascar President, WHO DG Hold Virtual Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad