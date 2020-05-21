Peru Mayor Caught Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Fakes Own Death To Evade Arrest

A photo of Torres wearing a mask and lying in a coffin has now gone viral.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

Jamie Rolando Urbina Torres, the mayor of a town in Peru, has been caught faking his own death to evade arrest after he violated COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Torres was caught by police while drinking with friends in the town of Tantará.

Police say he violated curfew and social distancing laws in order to drink liquor with his friends and was drunk when he was arrested.

It is not clear exactly where he and his friends were drinking or why there were open caskets there.

Torres had previously been accused by locals of failing to take the threat of the virus seriously and failing to implement safety precautions in the town.

Locals say Torres has spent just eight days in the town since the start of the lockdown and had failed to put in place any local safety measures.

