Rivers Relaxes Lockdown In Two Local Goverment Areas

In a statement, Wike said the relaxation was for six days only and malls, supermarkets, banks and stores are to be opened for operations while markets, clubs remained closed.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the suspension of lockdown in Obio Akpor and Port-Harcourt local council areas effective Thursday, May 21 (today).

He said, "The state’s Security Council has decided to suspend the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas for six days, with effect from Thursday, 21st May 2020. 

"Residents and visitors of these local government areas can therefore go out of their homes for their lawful businesses until 8.00pm Tuesday 26th of May 2020, when the lockdown will be restored and maintained until further notice.

"It is important to emphasise that the relaxation only allows for free human and vehicular movements and the opening of limited businesses such as banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and grocery shops.

"All land, sea and air exit and entry borders and routes into Rivers State shall remain closed.

"Similarly, all open markets, motor parks, hotels, bars, night clubs, in-service restaurants and barbers shops remain shut.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

