75-year-old Woman Dies Of COVID-19 in Ekiti

With the new fatality, the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to two in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2020

A 75-year-old woman has died of coronavirus-related complications in Ekiti State.

This was confirmed by the state government on Thursday, The PUNCH reports.

“We can confirm that one of the samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control-accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the #COVID-19 virus infection.

“The new positive case, a 75-year-old female, has died from complications of the virus,” the agency tweeted.

Earlier, the NCDC announced that 284 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ekiti and 12 other states.

NCDC said, “Two hundred and eighty-four (284) confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours in thirteen (13) states – Lagos (199), Rivers (26), Oyo (19), Borno (8), FCT (8), Plateau (7), Jigawa (6), Kano (5), Abia (2), Delta (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1) and Taraba (1).

“No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

“The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 35 (34 states + FCT).

“163 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in 10 states – FCT (27), Bauchi (18), Lagos (17), Zamfara (17), Kwara (13), Kaduna (12), Jigawa (10), Taraba (9), Kano (2) and Oyo (1).

“Ten (10) deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in eight (8) states – FCT (2), Lagos (2), Adamawa (1), Delta (1), Ekiti (1), Gombe (1), Kaduna (1) and Rivers (1).”

