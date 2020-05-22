BREAKING: Lagos Records Four More COVID-19 Deaths

The Lagos State Government on Friday said four more patients died from Coronavirus in the state.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in the state, disclosed this via Twitter.

This bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 46.

The commissioner said, “139 new #COVID19 infections confirmed in Lagos.‬

‪Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 3109‬, 13 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; four females and nine males, were discharged #ForAGreaterLagos‬ @jidesanwoolu.

“This brings the total number of ‪#COVID19‬ discharged patients in Lagos to 662.

"Four more ‪#COVID19‬ related deaths were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total of such deaths to 46.”

