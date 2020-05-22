BREAKING: Lagos Records Four More COVID-19 Deaths

This bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 46.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2020

The Lagos State Government on Friday said four more patients died from Coronavirus in the state.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in the state, disclosed this via Twitter.

This bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 46.

The commissioner said, “139 new #COVID19 infections confirmed in Lagos.‬ 

‪Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 3109‬, 13 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; four females and nine males, were discharged #ForAGreaterLagos‬ @jidesanwoolu.

“This brings the total number of ‪#COVID19‬ discharged patients in Lagos to 662.

"Four more ‪#COVID19‬ related deaths were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total of such deaths to 46.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Visitors Not Treating COVID-19 Patients, Carrying Out 'Assigned Mission' In Nigeria —CCECC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Commissioner Sacked For Allegedly Celebrating Abba Kyari's Death Recovers From COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ten Family Members, Eight Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Republic Of Benin Businessman Investigated By EFCC For Alleged €29m Fraud Dies In Kirikiri Prison
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Visitors Not Treating COVID-19 Patients, Carrying Out 'Assigned Mission' In Nigeria —CCECC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Court Throws Out Nigeria's $1.1bn Oil Corruption Case Against Shell, Eni
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ese Oruru: Bashir Ahmed Promises Twitter User To Influence Yunusa Dahiru's Court Conviction
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education President Buhari Appoints Godswill Obioma As New NECO Registrar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad