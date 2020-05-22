COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said this is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers”.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari will observe his ‘eid’ prayers with his family at home.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said this is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place "to save lives and protect people from all dangers".

He said, “With the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.  President Buhari and his family. Twitter/MBuhari

“This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the Coronavirus from further spreading.”

 

