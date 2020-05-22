Kaduna Correctional Center Rejects New Convict Over Coronavirus Concerns

Sanusi Danmusa, controller of the facility, on Friday said the rejection is designed to shield other inmates from COVID-19. He said the prison had stopped accepting convicts and visitors in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2020

The Kaduna Correctional Centre has rejected a new convict brought in by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Sanusi Danmusa, controller of the facility, on Friday said the rejection is designed to shield other inmates from COVID-19.

He said the prison had stopped accepting convicts and visitors in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Sadiq Mustapha, the convict, is a Bureau de Change operator recently sentenced to seven years imprisonment without the option of fine.

Reacting to the rejection, Yakubu Mailafia, EFCC head in Kaduna, wondered where the correctional center expects him to take the convict to.

“The EFCC has limitation of detaining inmates and correctional centres are the last bus stops of convicts. If they are rejected, where can we take them to?” he said.

