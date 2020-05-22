Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Approved N51m For Four-day Leadership Summit In Austria With Nine Other Persons

SaharaReporters has uncovered yet another fraudulent act by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to siphon public funds.

According to a document seen by our correspondent on Thursday, the Assembly, on the orders of Obasa, approved N51,477,987 for himself and nine others to attend a leadership summit in Vienna, Austria.

Most of the amount approved by the Speaker for the contingent went into the payment of estacodes, which ran into several millions of naira from public funds for a four-day summit.

The document reads, "Approval for the release of the sum of N51,477,987 to enable RT. Hon Speaker, 6 Hon. members and three others to attend an international leadership, communication and entrepreneurship summit from 18 - 22 September 2018 in Vienna, Austria."

The document clearly showed that Obasa wasn’t officially invited for the event as N7,300,000 was earmarked for the payment of summit fee by the Speaker.

SaharaReporters had earlier discovered how Obasa; the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, and 17 other members received N80m as estacode after attending a five-day event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a series of reports, SaharaReporters has also exposed how Obasa and some of his allies at the Lagos Assembly diverted public funds for personal use.

Some of the reports showed how Obasa fraudulently approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly two months after the event held and how he approved N17m monthly to maintain his residence and guest house.

He also approved N53m from the state coffers to travel with his mistress to the United States of America.