President Buhari Appoints Godswill Obioma As New NECO Registrar

Godswill Obioma has been appointed as the new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council.

The announcement of the appointment comes two days after Prof Charles Uwakwe, former Registrar and CEO of the organisation and four others were sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of financial impropriety.

A statement from NECO on Friday said Obioma officially took over from the former Acting Registrar, Abubakar Gana, on May 22 at the Council’s headquarters in Minna. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO Registrar, Four Other Top Staff Two Years After Suspension

The new NECO Boss is a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation and is a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.

Until his latest appointment, Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

