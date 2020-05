The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that 18 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the state.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai in a post on Friday via his Twitter account said that 10 out of the 18 cases were members of one family.

He said, “Covid-19 update: 18 new cases were recorded today, 10 of whom are family members of one case.

“14 of the new cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari LGAs.”