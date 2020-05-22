UK Court Throws Out Nigeria's $1.1bn Oil Corruption Case Against Shell, Eni

The Nigerian Government filed the case in 2018 at a commercial court in London alleging payments made by the companies to get the OPL 245 oilfield licence in 2011 were used for kickbacks and bribes.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2020

An English court threw out a $1.1bn case Nigeria had brought against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni related to a dispute over the OPL 245 oilfield, a court document showed on Friday, while a related trial in Italy continues.

The Nigerian Government filed the case in 2018 at a commercial court in London alleging payments made by the companies to get the OPL 245 oilfield licence in 2011 were used for kickbacks and bribes.

Justice Christopher Butcher said in his ruling that the High Court “must decline jurisdiction over the action against” Shell and the other defendants. 

The oil companies, former and current executives face corruption charges linked to the Malabu scandal, a 2011 deal involving a Nigerian oil block known as OPL 245.

Officials affected in the scandal have denied wrongdoing.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Republic Of Benin Businessman Investigated By EFCC For Alleged €29m Fraud Dies In Kirikiri Prison
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Businessman Drags Police Officer To Court For Sleeping With His Wife, Torturing Him
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Writes Petition Against NIGCOMSAT Managing Director Over Gross Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Aide Drags Delta Commissioner To Court, Claims N100 Million For Damages
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Republic Of Benin Businessman Investigated By EFCC For Alleged €29m Fraud Dies In Kirikiri Prison
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Domestic Violence In Nigeria: Men Are Victims Too By Yewande Adeleke
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Businessman Drags Police Officer To Court For Sleeping With His Wife, Torturing Him
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Islam COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance COVID-19: Nigerian States To Get $1.5bn From World Bank, Says Finance Minister
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad