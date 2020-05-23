JUST IN: Tribunal Affirms Governor Yahaya Bello’s Election

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2020

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the application filed by Musa Wada, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Wada and the PDP had filed petition against the declaration of Yahaya Bello by the Independent National Electoral Commission as winner of the election in the state. 
 
 
The petitioners said that Bello was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes, arguing that the election was fraught with irregularities, over-voting, lack of proper accreditation and failure to comply with the provision of electoral act.
 
He therefore, prayed the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election, adding that he scored the highest number of lawful votes or alternatively, the tribunal should nullify the election and order a re-run.
 
But the tribunal in its ruling, affirmed the victory of Bello.
 
